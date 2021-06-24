On Wednesday, June 30, the City of Sun Prairie is scheduled to cut the ribbon on a new splash pad in Wetmore Park.
We think small children and their parents who have waited all summer will be the most anxious to test the new splash pad, but here’s why we think similar amenities will become more common:
• Competition for Madison area residents. Regardless of what the developers of the Madison Area Builders Association Parade of Homes may tell you, the competition for new residents is intense.
For example, Cottage Grove recently opened its Miracle Field at Bakken Park -- an accessible youth baseball field made of a rubberized surface that allows for easy movement for kids to walk, run or push a wheelchair.
Waunakee’s showpiece library also recently opened, and continues to wow and draw visitors to its community.
Even the Downtown Sun Prairie Stronger plan -- which intends to link Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field with downtown Sun Prairie development -- recognizes the need to add more interest, more residents in terms of different types of housing, and more businesses if the plan is adopted as presented.
• Keeping more Sun Prairie residents -- and their dollars -- in the community. Recreation can generate large amounts of spending in a community, even when youth teams hold tournaments here. Parents buy gas, meals and even overnight hotel stays.
Offering Sun Prairie residents more reasons to stay here and recreate could generate more money spent in businesses citywide, especially if amenities like splash pads continue to be placed in future city budgets.
• People value parks. It doesn’t take National Parks and Recreation Month in July for us to see how much city residents value their parks -- just look at the interest among residents joining the Sun Prairie Park Friends organization.
We hope all residents enjoy the new splash pad, but we think we’ll see more of these kinds of facilities around the city in coming years.