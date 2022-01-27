As a lot, Wisconsinites are a hardy bunch. We’re not afraid of cold (look at the fans jammed into Lambeau Field with a predicted game-time temperature of 10 degrees), we like to be active outdoors in the winter and some of us actually celebrate winter.
Those of us who can stand to be outside this time of year will have a reason to celebrate with the Fun Prairie Frozen Fest activities happening this weekend in Sun Prairie.
Actually they’ve been happening all month long, but they’re set to intensify this weekend. Watching ice sculpting, participating in a cardboard sled contest, trying your hand at mini-golf, skating outdoors and even running or walking in the Hibernation Hustle to benefit the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club are all among the scheduled activities.
And don’t forget the kick-off event on Friday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. in downtown’s Cannery Square. (For a complete rundown of activities, check the City of Sun Prairie’s website at https://cityofsunprairie.com/1472/Frozen-Fest).
We think it’s an incremental effort to build legacy events around Sun Prairie’s Groundhog Day on Feb. 2 — and it’s been a long time coming. Because Sun Prairie is recognized as the Groundhog Capital of the World in the Congressional Record, it’s about time that Sun Prairie builds some fun winter activities leading up to, and after, its big day in February.
We also tip our cap to Sun Prairie’s civic organizations, which are pitching in to bring a second Jimmy the Groundhog statue to Cannery Square in downtown Sun Prairie, hopefully in 2022. We also know that when Jimmy 2.0 is complete, those civic organizations will also be recognized for their contributions because they will be listed on the base of the new celebratory statuary.
Notably, the long-term weather forecast includes chances for snowfall and temperatures that will sustain participation in the outdoor aspects of these events — ensuring that conditions are optimal for your participation.
We hope area residents get Frozen this weekend and participate in these events to encourage more Sun Prairie visitors — and winter-themed, Fun Prairie Frozen Fest events — in the future.