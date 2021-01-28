The quote, "A ship is safe in harbor, but that's not what ships are for" (William Shedd) reflects the courage and determination I see in State Superintendent Candidate, Dr. Sheila Briggs.
Soon, we will select a new State Superintendent to lead us through an important time in Wisconsin. We need a candidate who has both the vision and experience to navigate these challenging conditions.
I grew up in a family full of educators. My father was an educator in Wisconsin for over 40 years. My wife, mother, brother, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law are all current educators. You can imagine the conversations we have at family gatherings! I was blessed to be named the Wisconsin State Teacher of the Year in 2017 and strive every day to provide my students with a world-class education.
I have had the privilege of working with some of the best educators and administrators from across the country. None are better than Sheila Briggs.
Sheila has a vision for our public schools that get to the heart of every school - relationships, trust, curiosity, and excellence. I believe in her goal to reduce the use of high stakes assessments by focusing on multiple measures of data. I believe in her support of educators and her determination to inspire young people to consider this noble profession.
I believe in her vision of public schools and the essential role they play in every community. I believe in Sheila's focus on equity, social justice, and the promise of "every child, every day."
Shiela is an inspirational leader who cares deeply about Wisconsin's children and the future of our schools.
She is dedicated, fierce, and capable. I cannot think of a better person to take the helm as our new State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Chris Gleason
Music Educator, Patrick Marsh Middle School Bands
2017 National Teacher of the Year Finalist
2017 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.