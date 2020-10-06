America has never needed journalists more than now -- and National Newspaper Week, Oct. 4-10, is an excellent time to trumpet that message.
From examining the way state and local governments use tax money and make decisions., to keeping up with the dynamic nature of the coronavirus, journalists are covering their communities. They’re also trying to make sense of the metrics government leaders have relied upon in making decisions on mask wearing, social distancing and back-to-school directives.
Journalists are also shining the spotlight on problems that need to be addressed and on solutions that ought to be considered. They shine it on stories that are heartwarming and uplifting. At other times, they shine it on topics that might raise the blood pressure of readers. This year, the Anchorage, Alaska, Daily News, with contributions from ProPublica, won the Pulitzer for public service “for a riveting series that revealed a third of Alaska’s villages had no police protection … and spurred an influx of money and legislative changes.”
Also this year, Gannett’s Louisville, Kentucky, Courier-Journal won the Pulitzer for breaking news reporting “for its rapid coverage of hundreds of last-minute pardons by Kentucky’s governor, showing how the process was marked by opacity, racial disparities and violations of legal norms.”
And in 2019, the staff of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Advocate won the Pulitzer for local reporting “for a damning portrayal of the state’s discriminatory conviction system, including a Jim Crow-era law, that enabled Louisiana courts to send defendants to jail without jury consensus on the accused’s guilt.”
Last fall, the News Media Alliance introduced the News Impact Project to highlight the value local journalists provide. For example, The Oregonian helped push law enforcement to come through on a promise to clear the backlog of untested rape kits; The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spent a year reporting on the ways in which Georgia senior care facilities were failing residents and their families. And don’t forget our award-winning reporting on local government, including opposition to Metro Transit routes and the ongoing recovery costs associated with Sun Prairie’s July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion.
National Newspaper Week is Oct. 4-10, and this year’s theme is “America Needs Journalists,” which is much needed as the ranks of journalists leave the profession. This year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, newspapers have faced unprecedented challenges. Journalists -- deemed essential workers by Gov. Tony Evers -- joined press operators, front office staffers and marketing representatives to risk their own health so news reaches readers each day.
In observation of this important week, we encourage you to contact Congress to support the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA). The JCPA will allow news publishers to collectively negotiate with tech platforms for fair compensation for use of journalists’ content. The safe harbor bill helps news publishers, especially local news publishers, recoup some of the advertising revenue usurped by the platforms and continue to reinvest in providing high-quality community journalism.
America needs journalists -- but we also need readers and advocates to keep freedom of the press strong. Thanks for celebrating!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.