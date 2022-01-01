A 1998 Pew Research Center report called the popular, long-running tabloid TV show Inside Edition a “pseudo news” program.
Based on my recent experience, it’s worse than that.
In a Nov. 24 story, reporter Ann Mercogliano rebuked a Sun Prairie bartender for improperly responding to a medical emergency at Daly’s Bar and Grill:
A young man was eating a chicken sandwich in the kitchen of a Wisconsin restaurant, when it went down the wrong way and he started choking. But the man who saved his life is getting backlash for the way he came to the rescue.
When 20-year-old Ashton Hoffhein put his hands around his throat, making the universal sign for choking, bartender Joseph Reinhart sprung into action.
“I noticed that he kind of had his hands by his throat for international sign for choking and just kind of without thought, I started performing what I knew as the Heimlich maneuver,” Reinhart said.
But his heroism is also making him the target of criticism, because he didn’t use the perfect technique to execute the maneuver. Reinhart wrapped his arms around Hoffein’s [sic] chest, much higher than they were supposed to be and lifted him off the ground while squeezing. Bad technique or not, it still worked, and the piece of chicken flew out.
The framing of her story’s completely wrong because the bold bartender didn’t perform the Heimlich maneuver (aka abdominal thrusts).
My father was Dr. Henry J. Heimlich. In 1974 dad introduced a novel idea. He proposed that if you wrap your arms around someone who’s choking, then grasp your hands below the rib cage and give a forceful squeeze, it would create an artificial cough to help the choker expel the blockage.
{p class=”p1”}Since then his namesake maneuver has helped countless choking victims. It’s effective, free, easy to learn, and almost anyone can perform it.
But what if there’s a better treatment? And what if it’s chest thrusts, which Mr. Reinhard used to respond to Mr. Hoffhein’s distress in Daly’s kitchen?
As it happens, since 1976 there’s been an ongoing debate in the medical community over whether chest thrusts (aka chest compressions) are safer and more effective than “the Heimlich.” In recent years the idea has been gaining traction. For example, in a 2007 joint statement the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association recommended chest thrusts as an effective treatment for responding to a choking emergency.
A review of the scientific literature suggested that back blows, abdominal thrusts and chest compressions are equally effective (at relieving an airway obstruction).
Additionally, the use of more than one method can be more effective to dislodge an object. These findings are consistent with those of international resuscitation societies.
Here’s another twist.
In Australia and New Zealand, first aid authorities don’t teach or recommend abdominal thrusts for choking rescue.
Instead they recommend – wait for it – chest thrusts.
From the 2021 guidelines of the Australian and New Zealand Resuscitation Councils, here’s why:
Life-threatening complications associated with use of abdominal thrusts (including the Heimlich Manoeuvre) have been reported in 52 observational studies. Therefore, the use of abdominal thrusts in the management of [Foreign Body Airway Obstruction] is not recommended and, instead back blows and chest thrusts should be used.
Based on the above information and additional documentation, I asked Inside Edition to correct the errors in their story. I assumed they’d want to provide their audience with accurate information that might even help save lives.
I also urged them to apologize to Mr. Reinhart who didn’t deserve to be maligned by their reporter’s ill-informed criticism. On the contrary, he may have helped point to the future of first aid. Here’s the reply I received from Lee Malley, the show’s Assistant Managing Editor: We stand by our report and do not believe a correction or apology is in order.
Apparently Inside Edition isn’t just pseudo news.
It’s also pseudo integrity.
Since 2002, research by Peter M. Heimlich and his wife, Karen Shulman, has resulted in hundreds of mainstream media reports, mostly about fraud and other ethical misconduct. They live in suburban Atlanta, where Peter does investigative reporting on his blog, The Sidebar.
