Thank you again for being the major sponsors for the SunRISE Collaborative fundraising event. As you know, a newspaper ad ran in the Sun Prairie Star in December and January, asking for community support for community organizations who play such an important role in helping those in need in Sun Prairie.
The list of community organizations listed in the ad includes:
• Sunshine Place;
• Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry;
• Shelter from the Storm Ministries;
• Sun Prairie Community Schools;
• Colonial View Apartments;
• Colonial Club Senior Activity Center;
• Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition;
• The McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club of Sun Prairie;
• Community Action Coalition of South-Central Wisconsin; and
• Forward Services Coalition.
We are pleased to inform you that that fundraising was a wonderful success. A number of our partners saw notable increase in donations. For example, Sunshine Place saw a 1000% increase in its donations, while other organizations also saw significant donations that resulted from the ads.
On behalf of these organizations, we want to express our gratitude to Bank of Sun Prairie, Summit Credit Union and the Sun Prairie Star for being the major sponsors for this initiative. You are wonderful community partners and your role was crucial to this initiative to help those in need during these challenging times. Thank you.
Al Guyant, District 4 Alder;
Bob Jokisch, District 2 Alder;
SunRISE Collaborative
