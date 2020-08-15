More than 300 households in Sun Prairie are at risk of losing power if the current moratorium on disconnections is lifted Sept. 1.
Sun Prairie Community Schools, Sunshine Place and Joining Forces for Families have collaborated to write this letter to continually share the options for families and individuals that are facing the potential loss of utilities.
Sun Prairie Area School District is committed to serving every child, every day. As we look to begin the school year with distance learning, we are committed to ensuring that every child has the tools and resources that they need to succeed.
This includes ensuring that every child has their own technology and access to the internet. If internet access is a barrier for families, the district will provide a personal hotspot to provide internet for that student.
We also have a team of technicians to ensure that all devices are working properly and are available to help troubleshoot problems for families.
None of this will work if a family does not have power, and this is why we are committed to working with our partners to address solutions prior to the potential Sept. 1 utility service disconnections.
Sunshine Place has acquired grants to help those affected by COVID-19 by providing rent and utility assistance to families living in northeast Dane County.
In addition to these grants, Sunshine Place invested $25,000 towards the relief assistance program to enhance the support provided.
Families may qualify for up to $300 in rent assistance from Sunshine Place and $50 - $200 in utility assistance with Sun Prairie Utilities. The COVID-19 relief will continue as long as funds are available.
Energy Services, Inc. provides heating/cooling assistance for those income eligible, but often will have some emergency funds. Qualifications have been loosened during the COVID-19 emergency. To see if you are eligible for assistance call 608-267-8601.
Households struggling financially due to loss of hours may be able to receive rent and utility assistance. To start the process, please call Janelle at 608-825-3225. For Spanish-speaking families, please call Francy at 608-800-7977.
It is extremely important to make regular payments and maintain regular communication with the utility companies through the winter moratorium months when the utility companies cannot shut you off.
If you do not make regular payments, many of the utility companies are less likely to work with you on making payment arrangements or providing assistance once the moratorium ends.
If you are behind in your utility payments contact your utility: Sun Prairie Utilities 608-837-5500, WE Energies 800-242-4035, Alliant Energy 800-862-6222.
Our community is stronger together, and we are all committed to helping our neighbors find the solutions and help they need during this difficult time.
If you are able to donate at this time to help support families in need, please visit www.sunshineplace.org and click “Donate Now - Rays of Hope Fund”. In the comment section, you can list the donation as “COVID-19 Relief”.
Please share this information with your friends and family - we all need a little help sometimes.
Jamie Racine, Sun Prairie Community Schools Program Coordinator
Joanna Cervantes, Sunshine Place Executive Director
Janelle Vreugdenhil, Community Social Worker
