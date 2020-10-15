Last week, Matt Harms of Harms Insurance made a $5,000 lead gift to the Colonial Club to help celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary.
The Articles of Incorporation for the 501(c)(3) Colonial Club were filed in 1969 and by early 1970, volunteers and community leaders decided it was worth the time, the money and the effort to build something specifically for older adults.
Jim Sykes of the Wisconsin Cheeseman, with the support of Garvin and Helen Cremer, led the charge to make the Colonial Club a reality.
According to the minutes of the Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, June 7, 1970, a motion was made to record “the approval of the site selected by the Cremers for the Colonial Club at the corner of Chase Blvd. and Blankenheim Lane.”
A half-century later, the Colonial Club is still standing (maybe the only senior center of its kind in Dane County celebrating that landmark anniversary).
Every day, the Colonial Club prepares nutritious meals on site to ensure older adults in northeastern Dane County have a well-balanced healthy meal; and provides compassionate care and support to people over the age of 60 through the adult-day-center, case-management, transportation, and supportive-home-care programs.
Thanks to the support of many of the municipalities of Sun Prairie, Bristol, Burke, Cottage Grove, Marshall and Medina, the Dane County Area Agency on Aging, Dane County Human Services, local businesses, volunteers and thousands of donors, the Colonial Club remains “in business” to serve seniors.
But your help is needed more than ever. After the total elimination of United Way funding in 2020 and completing updates to its 50-year old building, the Colonial Club could use your gift to help sustain its mission.
What better way to mark the 50th anniversary than with a gift to the Colonial Club -- an organization that’s kept giving back to seniors for 50 years?
Community gifts will not only acknowledge a half century of serving seniors, but will help the Colonial Club to continue its mission to “enhance the well-being and independence of older adults.”
If you want to follow in the footsteps of community leaders like Harms, and have a financial gift for the Colonial Club, call 608-837-4611 or give surely through the Colonial Club’s website at https://www.colonialclub.org/individual-giving.
