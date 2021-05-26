American Legion Post 333 is remembering Sun Prairie’s fallen service members on Memorial Day now as we did 100 years ago.
Elmer Peterson American Legion Post 333 in Sun Prairie 100 years ago in 1921 participated in its first Memorial Day observance and parade to honor the fallen veterans then and ever since.
The National American Legion was formed in 1919 after World War I and Post 333 was started in 1921 with its first meeting on April 15, 1921, with 15 members present.
Post 333 is named after Elmer Peterson who was killed in France on Sept. 13, 1918. The National American Legion has designated 2021 as “Homecoming 21.” Thousands of the fallen service members of World War I did not return until 1921 for burial. One of Post 333’s first official events were to escort the body of Arthur W. Goecks on June 12, 1921, that came from Madison from the outskirts of the village to the Sun Prairie Cemetery. Goecks was gassed in France and died a few days later on Aug. 13, 1918, but was not returned until 1921.
Arthur Goecks and Elmer Peterson are included in the names Post 333 and VFW 9362 remember on Memorial Day along with Harry Assovsky, Ervin Blatterman, Roderick Klubertanz, Delbert Burke, Layton Baitinger, Harry Hanson, Jr., Vernon Knorr, Otto Trapp, Erich Wagner, Charles Werner, Leonard Miller, Elroy Tuttle, Vernon Buskager, Thomas Williams, Thomas Broome, James Kesselhon, Frederick Suchomel, Michael Cooper, Robert Cook, Travis Van Zoest, Daren M. Hidalgo, Zachary Smith and Joshua Scott.
Even though there is no parade in 2021 due to COVID-19, our fallen service members will be privately remembered as Post 333 honored the fallen service members beginning 100 years ago.
Beverly Marchant
Historian
American Legion Post 333