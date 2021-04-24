It’s so easy, in the course of our day-to-day lives, to get caught up in the political preoccupations of the moment. But sometimes, it’s helpful to step back and take stock of what we’ve learned over the course of our history.
I’ve been thinking about this because I’ve been reading Jon Meacham’s 2018 book, The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels.
In it, Meacham notes that we’ve been badly divided and knocked back on our heels in the past but have always managed to work our way through those difficulties. He cites a variety of writers and speakers, and a number of them have stuck with me—because they’re both reassuring and a challenge. They remind us that sustaining our democracy is hard work and that its vitality depends on each of us.
“Do not expect to accomplish anything without an effort.” Teddy Roosevelt said this in an 1883 speech called, “The Duties of American Citizenship.”
“The first duty of an American citizen, then, is that he shall work in politics.” This is Roosevelt again, in the same speech.
“Speak up, show up, and stand up.” That’s Georgia’s Stacey Abrams laying out, in concise form, the basic challenges for anyone trying to affect the course of public life.
“Progress on this journey often comes in small increments.” This is Meacham himself.
“People are responsible for the government they get.” Harry Truman summed up our core responsibility: we have to choose our political leaders wisely.
“It is not only important but mentally invigorating to discuss political matters with people whose opinions differ radically from one’s own.” Eleanor Roosevelt wrote this in a book published when she was 76, “You Learn by Living: Eleven Keys for a More Fulfilling Life.”
“The people have often made mistakes, but given time and the facts, they will make the corrections.” This was Truman again. I like his confidence.
“It is in order that each one of you may have through this free government which we have enjoyed, an open field and a fair chance for your industry, enterprise and intelligence… The nation is worth fighting for, to secure such an inestimable jewel.” Abraham Lincoln said this in 1864. His words remind us that safeguarding a democratically elected government that creates the conditions for each of us to succeed by dint of our efforts is what engaging in politics is all about.
Lee Hamilton is a Senior Advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a Distinguished Scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies; and a Professor of Practice at the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.Opinions are his own.
