In the Friday January 22nd edition of the Sun Prairie Star, a letter from Brian Berninger was published in which he referred to President Donald Trump as the liar in chief.
Like others who I have heard accusing the President of lying, Mr. Berninger does not give us one example of a lie told by Mr. Trump.
Also there seems to be this obsession some people have with the number of lies he is accused of telling. Both the news media and late night comedians seem to be having a telethon of sorts to keep pushing that number higher as though that lends some sort of validity to their claims.
A lie is something that a person says that they know not to be the truth. It is not opinion, hearsay, rumors, conjecture, or speculation. It is not open to interpretation by the one making the accusations and lastly it is often very hard to prove because the burden of proof rests with the accuser.
If you want to see the difference between opinions, speculation, etc. versus lies, re-visit the Trump Ukraine hearings and read the text of the Trump-Zelensky phone conversation.
Then, visit the Biden speech he gave to the Council on Foreign Relations and determine for yourself who it really was that pressured Ukraine for personal and political gain.
Now here are some examples of things that have been said that have been proven to be lies:
"If you like your healthcare you can keep your healthcare. If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor." -- President Obama. For proof on this check to see what some of the team members who helped put this plan together said about the process after it was passed.
"I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky," President Clinton said. DNA evidence proved this to be a lie.
Was the Trump-Russia collusion investigation a four-year-long lie perpetrated on the American people? I believe it was, based on the fact that it turns out Trump's campaign was spied on by our government.
Jack Hoefer
Sun Prairie
