This letter is in response to the two letters in the 2-5-2021 issue of the Sun Prairie Star regarding voter fraud and Donald Trump's alleged lies.
First in regard to putting up or shutting up, Wisconsin did violate our own election laws in at least three ways: first the democracy in the park violated Wisconsin's law which says absentee in person voting may only be done one day not on multiple days; second, voters who move must have their names removed from the voter rolls if they don't respond within 30 days informing the election board of their new address or they can re-register and vote in person on election day; and third, the law regarding voter ID was violated for people who claimed (without verification) to be indefinitely confined.
Although COVID-19 was used as cover for these violations, a pandemic should never be used as an excuse for violating election laws or any laws, otherwise we will always have discord over the outcome of an election, no matter who is said to have won or lost that election.
The person who wrote the second letter, regrettably chose the low road by saying that people who don’t believe that President Trump lost the election are foolish or delusional.
For his entire term in office President Trump has had to deal with the most vile lies told about him regarding the false and baseless claims that he colluded with the Russians in order to win the election in 2016 at the lengthy end of which he was found not guilty. This would not of course excuse him from lying if he did (which I don't believe he did) but again I say that a lie is something that a person says that they know to not be the truth.
This is so fundamental and yet some people still cannot grasp it. Please let's do away with this lie-o-meter obsession and not let our vitriolic hatred of one candidate or another blur our rational thinking.
Jack Hoefer
Sun Prairie
