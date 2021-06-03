Because Memorial Day usually represents the start of the summer driving season, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has issued some tips on safe summer driving.
In the interest of safety, we thought a few of those might be worth repeating:
· Vehicles that have not been driven recently because of COVID-19 or maybe even winter storage should be inspected for safe travel.
That inspection includes checking tire pressure and fluid levels.
· Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions.
Drivers are required to travel at a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions.
And in the event they don’t, summer drivers could be subject to a citation because Sun Prairie Police Department officers, as well as other law enforcement agencies statewide, are participating in the Click It or Ticket program to make sure everyone drives safely.
· Watch for road construction. Wisconsin’s second season (besides winter) is well under way, with plenty of projects under construction statewide.
Remember that it is also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones (except in an emergency).
• If your vehicle breaks down, try to get safely off the highway, remain buckled up and wait for help to arrive.
• Eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead. Texting while driving is prohibited and dangerous, but so is eating or drinking while driving. Finish all food and beverages before hitting the road for summer travel.
• Watch for stray objects from traveling vehicles. Hard plastic coolers that were not properly tied down are a common sight along roadways -- but can be dangerous when they fly off a trailer or pick-up and into your windshield.
• Be prepared to move over or slow down when approaching emergency responders including police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles that are stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing.
• If you are tired, take a break. All Wisconsin rest areas are open. These facilities offer restrooms and a break from highway travel, and most offer vending machines.
• There’s an app for that. For up-to-the-minute information on work zones and incidents that may affect highway travel, motorists can access the state’s 511 travel information system by downloading the free 511 Wisconsin mobile app; follow @511WI on Twitter, dial 511 on your cellular phone or visit the website 511wi.gov.
Following these safety tips can minimize crashes and increase the probability that you will arrive safely at your summer destination.