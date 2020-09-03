We knew it could be done, and we knew Sun Prairie could do it.
JoAnn Orfan, who served as Sun Prairie’s mayor during a period of explosive growth from 1990-2003, once referred to Sun Prairie as “The Can-Do City.”
Although the slogan never stuck, it aptly captured the nature of the people living in the second largest city in Dane County and one of the fastest growing in the State of Wisconsin.
The challenge had been presented: Serve hundreds of people who had already committed that they were going to come to the Drive-Through Corn Fest on Saturday, Aug. 22, to help several different community organizations that suffered when the regular Sweet Corn Festival was canceled.
Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Skicki said she thought it was the second most popular event in Wisconsin this year except for the Drive-Through State Fair.
But she had the most praise for volunteers who came together to make it happen. Many Sun Prairie civic organizations from the Lions to the Knights of Columbus pitched in, and many more local business owners and Sun Prairie area residents stepped up to volunteer, too.
Workers from local businesses -- including Fun Time Bounces (Charlie Miller), Buck & Honey’s, Wisconsin Distributors, the Happy Hikers 4-H club and BB Jacks -- braved the huge crowd (the chamber processed 1,771 transactions on the day of the festival) to help feed and quench the demand for food and beer.
And let’s not forget the most important people: Drive-Through Corn Fest patrons.
Some of those patrons reported waiting in line for more than two hours to get their freshly steamed or uncooked sweet corn and other Corn Fest food favorites. And some of those patrons used the spot on their menu to donate additional money to help support the Corn Fest.
Although some bills are still outstanding, each participating organization is expected to receive $5,000.
We think that is outstanding and a true tribute to Skicki and her group of volunteers, organizers and helpers who pulled together the Drive-Through Corn Fest.
Hopefully, the Corn Fest will be back to normal in 2021 and vehicle will once again be parking at Angell Park to enjoy the festival as it was intended.
Thanks again to everyone who made the event such a success!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.