I was flabbergasted by the editorial from the Sun Prairie Star that posited that Act 75 is a "slap in the face to police. . ." Act 75 articulates a standard for deadly use of force by police, which amounts to basically just whenever an officer "reasonably" believes they have no other options. "Reasonably" gives police a lot of latitude and they retain their ability to use professional judgement.
The Sun Prairie Star's argument is that putting a law on the books that says the police can't kill us unless they have to is an insult to police, and that the police don't spend much time killing people anyway: "[t]o think this [standard] needs to be spelled out . . . is offensive and insulting."
To think this standard doesn't need to be spelled out is to be deliberately obtuse. Don’t forget, fundamentally, the police are armed agents of the government who are allowed to come into your house and kill you. And they do!
According to the Washington Post, 940 people have been killed by the police in the past year. Even if we remove the element of race for purposes of this discussion, having a standard by which the police use that deadly force is objectively a good thing. It gives police doing the right thing something to rely on and gives prosecutors tools to hold police accountable for doing the wrong thing.
Act 75 is something small government conservatives and progressive both supported. That is why it was passed by a GOP-controlled legislature and signed by a Democratic governor. Making sure there is an articulated and actionable standard that the government must follow before the government’s armed employees shoot you is fairly non-controversial.
Imagine being able to remove the obvious and well-documented element of race from the discussion of policing and use of deadly force (that will require significant mental gymnastics).
I urge those who oppose Act 75 to imagine it only as a question of the rights of the government. Should the government have the right to send a deputized, armed individual (the police) out to your location to apprehend you and temporarily impose upon your liberty of movement (putting you in jail)? We set standards for when and how that can happen.
Now, ask, should the government be allowed to shoot you dead if you resist? Act 75 merely codifies when and how that can happen.
Alexander Roberson
Sun Prairie