Editor's note: Pendergast is a former member of the Sun Prairie School Board.
I was so pleased to read that the original and old junior high school [now Prairie Phoenix Academy] will be destroyed. It has been a high cost and budget problem with repairs and maintenance for years.
Whenever we would try to address the issue [on the Sun Prairie School Board], we were told how dangerous it would be because of all the asbestos. To breathe one thread of asbestos can be fatal. We did not want to endanger the people in the area.
I know Findorff is an excellent firm , but I did want to highlight a possible problem.
Audrey Pendergast
Sun Prairie