Those of you community-minded residents of Sun Prairie who haven’t discovered the Sun Prairie Media Center are missing out.
On a lot.
Not only is SPMC engaging the community through urging community members to produce programming, but it is also engaging the community through relevant programming.
High school sports like soccer, football, softball and baseball can frequently be found on one of the City of Sun Prairie’s two cable access channels, KSUN and KIDS-4 (check cable listings in this newspaper for channel numbers on TDS and Spectrum cable systems). That’s in addition to business and government programming.
One of the reasons to check out KSUN this month is a program that former alder Don Hooser and I co-hosted recently with Sun Prairie Area School District Superintendent Brad Saron. The program, “Talk of the Town,” is a regular program that Don and I co-host, but this month’s program took us to the new Sun Prairie West High School.
As far as I know (besides our website and the SPASD website), the video tour of the new Sun Prairie West High School is the first that I’ve seen. Guided by Saron during our “Talk of the Town” program, the tour takes viewers through the new high school from entry to commons to classrooms — and more.
Don and I asked the superintendent about various obstacles to the project, the 2019 referendum process, construction costs in addition to the annual cost to operate Sun Prairie West, different aspects of the two high schools, energy efficiency and more.
The program is also — as far as I know — the first Sun Prairie cable access program to take place inside the new school. You can hear some construction going on in the background if you listen very carefully during the interview, which takes place in the large, open commons area at Sun Prairie West High School.
The show is scheduled to air on KSUN on these dates and times during the next few days: Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.; Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 12 at 3:35 p.m.; Sept. 13 at 8 a.m., and Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. if there are no meetings preceding the Sun Prairie Plan Commission at 7 p.m.
If you think taping a show inside an under-construction high school to be groundbreaking, consider for a minute what’s taking place on KIDS-4. It’s the only cable access channel in the country (according to SPMC) that is programmed by and for kids.
It was part of the charge that founder and former director Nancy Chase McMahon made to continue the channel. And its media literacy mission continues today, with SPMC seeking more child enrollees for the KIDS-4 program this fall. As I saw with my own daughter who went through the program, kids learn all the behind-the-scenes things that go into producing a TV show — from audio to camera operation. They even produce “Thursday Night Live” which airs live during the KIDS-4 season on the channel.
In other words, the stuff taking place on these channels is history.
If you don’t have cable, you can still access the programming on kids4.tv and ksun.tv, or review the on demand video available on both channels (like “Talk of the Town,” ahem, available on KSUN. or the other show I do “Inside Your City,” with City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer) at sunprairiemediacenter/com.
As if that is not enough, SPMC also offers a low power community radio station, 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio, which will be celebrating its birthday with Trivia-Palooza next month. The only reason I’m mentioning it is that Don and I co-hosted a segment during Trivia-Palooza last year and NOBODY got any of our trivia questions correct.
Well, maybe our radio and Trivia-Palooza careers are short-lived, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find quality programming on The Sun (listings for the community radio station’s programming are also available through the Sun Prairie Media Center website).
Maybe TV is a friendlier medium?
“Et Cetera” is a column of personal opinion and experience by the managing editor; opinions expressed are his own.