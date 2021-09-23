I've always loved Sun Prairie. There is something very special about this place, where residents get on with their daily lives but always pause, roll up their sleeves, and get to work when they see someone in need. I've seen this time and time again in my nearly 30 years here.
No matter the need, they respond to the smallest needs all the way up to the most desperate of situations. There is beauty in a community that can rally together and I'm so thankful to be a part of it.
I have spent my summer months living and breathing all things Corn Fest. It was a long three months that humbled me and challenged me in ways I could not have imagined.
If I were to tell you that there weren't times I didn't believe it could be pulled together, I'd be lying to you. No matter how much detail there was regarding the planning of the festival, the issues that our local businesses are experiencing affected the planning process for us too.
So many of the things that should've been easy were met with obstacles that required time, a commodity I was short on. But that is where the community came in....
Our community is invested in this long standing tradition and wants to see it be successful. So just when I thought there was no way I was going to get it all done in time, the community rallied.
I had individuals (both known and unknown to me) come out of the woodwork to help fill in the gaps in both the knowledge of the event and how it ran and in extra bodies to do the time consuming tedious tasks that would've hindered my progress forward.
Just in time, the people of Sun Prairie rolled up their sleeves and pulled me through to the finish line. There is no way I could've completed the task before me without the generous help of each and every person and business that saw a need and stepped forward to help and fill in the gaps.
You are all what makes Sun Prairie the kind of place that people want to live in, raise a family in and do business in. You are what makes Sun Prairie special!
So, to every individual and business (private, public and civic) that helped the Sweet Corn Festival come together and run smoothly, THANK YOU! This community is truly blessed by your presence. I’ll look forward to seeing you again next year.
Christina Williams
Executive Director,
Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce