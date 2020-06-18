Wisconsin’s aging population, and its need for the Colonial Club, are both reasons why you should attend Saturday’s Strawberry Fest from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane.
Projections by the Wisconsin Division of Public Health’s Bureau of Aging and Disability Resources shows that between 21 and 30 percent of Dane County’s population will be age 60 or older in the year 2040.
That means facilities like the Colonial Club will be needed not just today, but well into the future. Now celebrating 50 years of existence beginning with its origins as a social outlet for Sun Prairie area seniors, the Colonial Club has evolved into a comprehensive provider of social services for people age 55 and older.
Like the population, the Colonial Club is continuing to evolve to meet the emerging needs of older adults in Sun Prairie and northeastern Dane County.
The Colonial Club offers adult day care, on-site and home-delivered meals, in-home supportive care, case management services, educational opportunities, exercise classes, activities and trips.
But the Colonial Club represents more than just service to seniors. It is really the first embodiment of community problem solving.
In 1970, Sun Prairie community leaders including Garvin and Helen Cremer, recognized a need for engaging senior citizen activities and formed the Colonial Club. Over time, more resources have been included in the club to address supportive services and programs for seniors.
Most importantly, the Colonial Club is helping the community but it is also supported by the community through fundraisers and special events like ColoniALE Fest and, of course, Strawberry Fest.
In the year of COVID-19, very few summer events remain available for people to enjoy.
The 33rd annual Strawberry Fest is not one of them. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday June 20th, attendees will be able to walk up or drive up at the Colonial Club to enjoy everything from Full Mile Brewing Company beer to hot dogs, brats, strawberry shortcake and strawberry sundaes with ice cream from Sassy Cow Creamery.
Generous sponsors including Cress Funeral Home, Wegner CPA’s, the Bank of Sun Prairie, Club Pilates, Colonial View Apartments and Liberty Square Apartments are helping to present the event this year.
But your attendance is important because it will show your intent to continue to support a vital community resource like the Colonial Club. As Sun Prairie and the rest of Dane County age, we’ll need facilities like the Colonial Club to keep senior activities and resources affordable.
Perhaps more important, in the summer of COVID-19, you’ll be able to help the Colonial Club.
