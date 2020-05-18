Putting sidewalks on Grandview Drive and Crossing Ridge Trail makes no sense at all.
There are no schools in the area and kids get picked up by bus to go to school.
Residents in the area don't want sidewalks, but yet get them rammed down their throats.
Trees that look beautiful that have grown for over 40 years get sawed down but signs on Highway N from Cottage Grove and from Bristol say Sun Prairie is Tree City USA.
What a joke.
What a waste of money.
Bob Davis
Sun Prairie
