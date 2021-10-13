I applaud the Sun Prairie Star for its editorial, "Wisconsin schools need a passing grade in civics and history" (Our View, Oct. 5). You may recall on May 10, 2021 I wrote a letter to the editor supporting and encouraging the teaching of civics in our schools.
When I was is school, my civics class taught me the values of all levels of government. Plus my parents, neighbor's parents, and church enforced my understanding of government.
Since my letter, I had an opportunity to discuss the values of civics with a number of area teachers and I must admit they did not express a lot of enthusiasm to bring civics back into the schools.
I understand there is pending state legislation promoting civics back into the curriculum. Hopefully, our school district will focus their attention to nurture this legislation.
I am proposing a challenge to our school district to be a leader in giving our students an opportunity learn about all levels of government and the importance of their involvement.
This district excels in academics and I am confident it will meet my challenge. Plus God has blessed our total community.
Gary Haltaufderheide
Sun Prairie