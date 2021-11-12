Sun Prairie has always been known as the fastest growing small city in Wisconsin. It appears that it has now become the fastest growing medium-sized city in Wisconsin and the second largest city in Dane County after Madison.
What this growth has apparently accomplished is rush hour traffic, an increase in the number and severity of police, fire and EMS calls, multi-story housing complexes, a semipro football stadium, a huge new west side school complex with inevitable planning for more schools, more roads, more strip malls and a huge increase in the need for city services.
In one of last week’s issues of the Sun Prairie Star, Police Chief Mike Steffes reported that his department is now short of patrol officers and expects the shortage to be worse. As an aside, the Sun Prairie Police Department has hired a former police inspector from Milwaukee. It would behove SPPD management to carefully listen to the inspector’s advice.
I’m told that other city departments are short of help, as is the Sun Prairie Area School District.
It appears to me that city leadership is pushing unsustainable growth that will have to be backed up by a big increase in city services that may or may not be available. And — more rads, more equipment, snow plows, sidewalks (a budget item with funds that could be diverted elsewhere but I digress), a huge increase in social services — and on we go.
We had better give some careful consideration to the direction we are headed as a city.
Time is running short.
Mike Leahan
Sun Prairie