Traditional Halloween activities are fun, but as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) points out, some activities can increase the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 or influenza.
Make alternate plans to participate in Halloween, including the use of these CDC tips:
Wear a mask
• Make your cloth mask part of your costume (a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask).
• Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
• Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
Wash your hands
• Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Parents should supervise young children using hand sanitizer.
• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
Keep your distance
• Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.
• Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.
For candy providers
• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
• Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
• Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take, and wash hands before handling treats.
• Wear a mask.
Also consider these tips from Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC):
• Trick or treat in your neighborhood. Staying in your neighborhood may reduce the likelihood of spreading COVID-19.
For those giving out treats, consider a candy chute, or leaving the candy bowl outside in a place where trick or treaters won’t congregate.
Sun Prairie is offering some alternative activities, including a sold-out Trunk or Treat activity on Oct. 31, but Sunshine Place is also hosting an afternoon Trunk or Treat event earlier on the same day. With the spike in cases, we hope parents are carefully weighing whether to take their kids trick or treating this year. We also hope those susceptible to respiratory disease will reconsider giving out treats on Halloween.
We’ve all heard the tips: Mask up, keep socially distant and wash your hands.
Although we’ve been hearing it since the COVID-19 outbreak, these tips should also be accompanied by a fourth: Use common sense to guide your decision making.
