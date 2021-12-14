After reading your article in the Sun Prairie Star Nov. 19, 2021 regarding the city budget, I couldn't help but wonder of the frustration of our concerned local citizens. Unfortunately, only one person voiced their concern regarding their taxes. Local citizens have taken tax issues to the council but no one is listening.
Constituents have been ignored so many times that's why the saying you can't fight City Hall and just give up. It’s sad that this happens in a democracy. I personally took this same issue to my alderman 3 years ago as you could see the direction our taxes were going was without the best interest of the whole city.
The city has taken steps to provide workforce housing, low-income housing, Senior housing all which are good things but on the back of all citizens of which some can’t afford.
Many residents have been here their entire life. Like a 90-year-old widow trying to stay in the same home she raised her family in and now on a fixed income. She just wants the peace, comfort and memories her home provides.
The same goes for medium or low-income families that the city is taxing them out of their homes. Have we forgotten or don't care about THESE people?
Local citizens have brought up concerns about all the apartments and other issues coming into the city to the council which has been ignored. If the city council just wants to push their ideas through it's easy to find something or someone to use to get their way. Such as using Waunakee regarding apartments and then turning around and using four other cities regarding taxes and not considering the tax burden for our local citizens.
One of the major business factors would be a growing desirable community which Sun Prairie already is in the state. Naturally a business comes into any city to make their business profitable. So why is almost every business coming into town getting TIF money? I believe we aren't using TIF money correctly.
Look at the areas the city has provided TIF money along main street and in the business parks which have easy access to US highways and 2 Interstate highways. Some of the areas needed improvement but land availability along with land price should be the major driving force not government subsidy. Again these diverted tax dollars if budgeted correctly could help offset budget increases and lower taxes.
Should the city provide subsidies for all seniors, low and medium-income people? Our city council is responsible to all. I remember something in our history on taxation without representation. Our founding fathers expressed their concerns as well but their voices also fell on deaf ears.
Randy Timmel
Sun Prairie