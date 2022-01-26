One thing both conservatives and liberals agree on these days is that our democracy is fragile. In a quick Google search of, “top global democracies,” with posts dated in 2021, the first three results consistently ranked the United States in twenty-fifth place.
One article referred to the U.S as a “flawed” democracy. In a separate search, an article stated that the U.S. is “backsliding.” Clearly, we as citizens have work to do if we want our children and grandchildren to live in a country that is truly, “by the people and for the people.”
Since this is an election year, we have an opportunity to elect officials who are genuinely committed to those goals. But who to vote for?
First, look for candidates who are of great character. These individuals will be civil in their interactions with others, ethical, and hard working. They will talk about important issues and not about topics that instill fear. They will share verifiable facts and not opinions.
And they will be honest. Determining who is honest will require some effort, but truth matters so pay attention to what they say – and what they do. If these candidates have previously held office, research their voting record. Do a Google search, typing in, “Ballotpedia” and then the name of the official you wish to research.
Next, look for candidates who are competent. When seeking medical care, we want professionals who know what they are doing. Experience matters for our political leaders, too.
This is especially important when electing officials for higher government positions, so look for individuals who have served previously in lower government offices.
Finally, determine who and what the candidates are committed to. Who is funding their campaigns? If individuals or corporations are contributing significant amounts, it is likely these bankrollers will expect some sort of favor in return. The best elected officials will be willing to sacrifice self-interests for the good of all and will work tirelessly to defend the constitution.
It would be nice if a well-run democracy did not demand any effort on our part. But that is not the case. “By the people;” means all of us must do our homework and then vote in officials who will restore this country to one that is also “for the people.”