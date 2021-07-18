Stuff the Bus, a program of Sunshine Place, will support Sun Prairie families in need by providing backpacks and school supplies for 1,500 students again this school year. It is difficult for many in our community to cover the expense of school supplies, and the annual Stuff the Bus program aims to ensure that all students have access to the supplies they need.
Like last year, we will not be accepting physical donations of school supplies. Instead, we are asking for the community’s support to reach our $24,000 fundraising goal.
Monetary donations will be combined with sponsor dollars to purchase backpacks and school supplies to be distributed to students in August.
We need your help to reach our goal! Without community donations, the Stuff the Bus program cannot meet the demand for these supplies. Each backpack filled with necessary school supplies is approximately $25 per child. Every child deserves to start the school year with basic necessities, regardless of their economic status.
Any donation — big or small — will help us meet the needs of those struggling in Sun Prairie. We have created a Facebook fundraiser that can be found at https://www.facebook.com/donate/588610732151531/. Please support your neighbors in need by making a donation today and by sharing this fundraiser.
There are no fees taken out by Facebook for our nonprofit, so 100% of what you donate will go to support the Stuff the Bus program.
You can also donate by sending a check written out to Sunshine Place, with Stuff the Bus noted on the memo line, to P.O. Box 307, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Donations may also be dropped off at any Bank of Sun Prairie location.
Thank you to our Founding Sponsors: American Family – Smokey Anderson Agency and Bank of Sun Prairie.
Deb Krebs
Stuff the Bus Committee