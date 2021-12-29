As 2021 comes to an end, we are filled with gratitude for your support. This time of year inspires both reflection and hope, and with that comes a reminder that you are at the heart of Sunshine Place.
Whether you are a donor, a volunteer, or an advocate for our services, your support makes a difference in the lives of those most vulnerable in our community each and every day.
To date this year, your support has provided:
• Hot meals for 27,160 community members;
• Holiday gifts and food for 550 families with 1,558 children;
• Beds for 106 children who otherwise would not have one;
• Backpacks and school supplies for 1,500 children;
• Financial help to prevent eviction and utility disconnection for 381 families;
• Clothing for 691 children;
• And so much more!
In addition, this year we marked completion of phase two of our three-phase #ActofKindnessSP capital campaign with a ribbon cutting celebration. We were excited to share our newly expanded Rickel Road facility that provides much needed additional space for food storage and programs.
All of these accomplishments are a testament to our community that is built on kindness, compassion, and a spirit of generosity. We are humbled by your willingness to help our neighbors in need.
As we look forward, we are excited to be celebrating fifteen years of serving the community in 2022! We are confident that we will continue to rise to the challenge of providing hope and help to those in need with your partnership. There is still time to donate this year at sunshineplace.org or by mailing a donation to 18 Rickel Road, Sun Prairie, 53590. As a 100% donor funded organization, we rely on financial contributions and appreciate your generosity.
From all of us at Sunshine Place, thank you for your kindness and support. We wish you the very best in the new year!