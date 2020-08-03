We did not hold our April 14 Blood Drive because of the uncertainties of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Because the Red Cross instituted numerous safety protocols to deal with the virus and the need for blood is so dire, we decided to proceed with our July 14 Blood Drive and were so glad we did.
The response from the community was terrific; we had our best turnout since 2012! Seventy-two donors registered, including 57 who had never been to one of our blood drives before (12 of them were first-time donors). We collected 68 units, 136% of our original goal of 50. That is enough to help 204 patients!
In addition, we would also like to thank:
• The Sun Prairie Star for the coverage it provided for our Blood Drive;
• Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for permitting us to use Fellowship Hall (even though services are not being held and the building is closed until further notice); and
• American Legion and Auxiliary volunteers who took donor temperatures, registered them, kept donors hydrated, escorted them to the refreshment area and made sure donors partook of snacks and beverages before leaving; and removed and stacked the tables and chairs before the blood drive and returned them to their original site when concluded.
After every blood drive we mail a note to each donor to thank them for their donation. We also send a thank you note to Duane Sprecher at Culver’s for providing each donor with a card for free frozen custard.
We received feedback from donors who said they felt safe with the procedures that Red Cross now implements for blood donations so that was great to hear.
Please mark your calendars for our next Blood Drive which will take place Sept. 8. To make an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. Also consider downloading the Red Cross app to facilitate making an appointment and registering. Completing Rapid Pass on the day of your appointment (reading the materials and answering the pre-donation questions) will save approximately 15 minutes of wait time.
Thank you again.
Linda McCafferty
Member, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 and Blood Program Leader,
Sun Prairie
