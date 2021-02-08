As Trump and the radical right continues the BIG LIE regarding voter fraud, I find it hard to accept that any reasonable thinking Republican believes it, outside of political gains to suck up to “the base."
The tragedy in promoting the BIG LIE is people lost their lives and the Capital damaged and desecrated to appease the ego of a mentally unstable narcissist.
However, as the BIG LIE continues and the radical right demand for proof that it did not happen, even though Trump nor the alt-right have never offered any legitimate evidence that it did so in the spirit of unity, here is the proof.
The election was held following the laws of every state with Republican observers.
The votes were counted, and in some states recounted more than once and the votes were certified legally and legitimately.
Accusations of voter fraud have been investigated and proven meritless.
But, here is the most compelling proof.
Why was there voter fraud only in the states that Trump lost?
If the Democrats had the ability to pull off an undetected voter fraud, why did Trump win any states, or the Republicans pick up House seats or not lose more Senate seats?
Why did pro Trump Barr and the FBI not find any proof of voter fraud?
Why were 64 lawsuits rejected, several by Republican leaning judges?
This election was probably one of the safest and fairest in modern history. Now it is your turn to show proof of fraud, in other words, put up or shut up.
So accept it, or to be more blunt, suck it up buttercup.
Gary Tribbey
Sun Prairie
