It has been an honor to serve the homeless in the Sun Prairie Community. 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us.
As Shelter From The Storm Ministries, Inc. (SFTSM) celebrates its 4th year at the shelter, we continue to look to individuals and businesses' generosity right here in our community to assist us in our mission. From the beginning until December 2020, we have provided 26,857 bed nights to single moms and their kids at our shelter. This mission is a rewarding and life-changing call.
SFTSM houses and supports homeless mothers and their children, giving them a loving hand up into self-sufficiency. Moms and their kids find more than just a roof over their heads at our shelter. Our Case Manager Sarah Marty, House Manager Tonia Strode, and our Opportunity Coach Gynel Orr, under the direction of Executive Director Tami Fleming, lead the way.
They work with families from the start to provide guidance, access to resources, and a support system to help women rise out of vulnerability into stability. Our SFTSM Board provides guidance, vision, and wisdom to the SFTSM Team. In addition, our SFTSM volunteers are a vital part of what we do.
We request your support for our 6th annual fundraiser, Hearts For The Homeless. Our event will include a 14 Days of Love online auction held between February 1st and February 14th. Between the above dates, the online auction will be made available by Auction Frogs and is a great way to advertise your business. On Sunday, February 14th (11:00 am to 1:00 pm CST), Love Because You Can, a curbside meal available for purchase will be provided by Buck & Honey's.
How can you help our fundraising efforts that support our organization and make a difference in our community? Become an event sponsor/donate an online auction item. Your donation will help make a direct impact on the lives of those here in our community and help us continue our efforts. We appreciate your consideration and your support.
If you wish to become a sponsor or donate, please contact me via email at michelle.hanley@sftsm.org or Dave Onsager at onsagers@sftsm.org for all the details. Please feel free to visit our website for more information about SFTSM at www.sftsm.org.
Michelle Hanley
Chairperson, Hearts For The Homeless;
Board Vice President, SFTSM
