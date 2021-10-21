Please remind your readers that handicapped parking spaces are available for people with the following conditions, just to name a few: cardiac issues, severe arthritis, auto-immune disorders, complications of diabetes, and back injuries.
People with these issues probably won’t be using crutches or a wheelchair; yet they have the right and the need to use handicapped spaces. Someone who has just graduated from needing crutches after surgery may still need a handicapped space as well.
Had the person who left a rude note on my windshield bothered to ask me, instead of jumping to conclusions, I would have politely explained that I am getting my knee replaced in a few days, and therefore I cannot walk all over Woodmans or its parking lot. Take care that, in your zeal to protect the rights of some people, you do not trample on another person. Thank you.
Eva Bellinger
Sun Prairie