The first Blood Drive of 2021 held on January 19 was a smashing success. Sixty seven donors registered and we collected 68 total units, 121% of our goal of 56 units. The units we collected will help save 168 lives.
Our Blood Drives would not be successful without help from the following:
• The Star for the coverage it provided;
• Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for permitting us to use Fellowship Hall; and
• Legion and Auxiliary volunteers who took donors’ temperatures, registered them, kept donors hydrated, escorted them to the refreshment area, made sure donors partook of snacks and beverages before leaving, sanitized the tables and chairs in the refreshment area after use by donors, and removed and stacked the tables and chairs before the Blood Drive and returned them to their original site when it was concluded.
After every blood drive we mail a note to each donor to thank them for their donation. We also send a thank you note to Duane Sprecher at Culver’s for providing each donor with a card for free custard.
The next Blood Drive is scheduled for April 13. On February 2 Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. Our own Jimmy did not see his shadow so that means spring will be here in six weeks. Either way, the March equinox will occur March 20. Freezing temperatures are to continue but there is light at the end of the tunnel; spring will be here by our next Blood Drive and that will be here in a snap. Until then, take care and stay healthy.
Linda McCafferty
Member, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 and Blood Program Leader
Sun Prairie
