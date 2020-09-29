On Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Woodman's, I inadvertently locked my keys in my car, along with my phone and contact numbers.
A young mother noticed my dilemma, and came to my rescue. What a kind, caring, and generous person! I thank her from the bottom of my heart!
What a positive role model she must be for her children and our community!
The young "cart guy" at Woodman's also deserves my admiration and thanks for repeatedly coming to make sure I was OK, while I waited for help.
My faith in humanity has been restored.
Shirley Bostad
Sun Prairie
