Letters to the editor
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Woodman's, I inadvertently locked my keys in my car, along with my phone and contact numbers.

A young mother noticed my dilemma, and came to my rescue. What a kind, caring, and generous person! I thank her from the bottom of my heart!

What a positive role model she must be for her children and our community!

The young "cart guy" at Woodman's also deserves my admiration and thanks for repeatedly coming to make sure I was OK, while I waited for help.

My faith in humanity has been restored.

Shirley Bostad

Sun Prairie

