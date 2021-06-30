In cooperation with the American Independent Business Alliance, Dane Buy Local and member businesses encouraged the public to buy local and declared June 25 to July 4 as Independents Week.
Dane Buy Local held an Independents Week kick-off event at the new JNJ Gifts and More location in Verona. Speakers included Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Verona Mayor Luke Diaz and JNJ Gifts and More owner Jerina Vincent.
“Our local businesses make Dane County distinctive, different from anywhere else in the country,” said Dane Buy Local‘s Murray. “Independents Week is an opportunity to celebrate the hardworking local entrepreneurs in Madison, Dane County and all of South Central Wisconsin.”
To date, Dane County has invested more than $29 million in its Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program to help sustain Dane County small businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was first launched in April 2020 with Dane Buy Local, prior to passage of the first federal government COVID-19 rescue plan known as the CARES Act. At the time of its creation, it was one of the first local government-run, small business grant rescue programs in the entire country.
Local newspapers are no different than other retailers, and were especially hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, losing millions of dollars in advertising revenue while being considered an essential business.
On June 16, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act was introduced as a bipartisan effort to recognize and protect local newspapers and the journalists who deliver valuable content, such as the issues most important to the community. From crime to local schools to local government, readers rely on their newspapers (including this one) to provide the latest news that will impact them directly.
While you shop and eat local, please continue to Read Local and subscribe to the Sun Prairie Star. Supporting your Sun Prairie newspaper is one of the best things that you can do to directly strengthen your community.
