I noticed that the former Masonic Lodge building at 152 N Bird St. is still vacant. As a member of the St. Vincent de Paul conference here in Sun Prairie, I have noticed how much a daycare is needed in this city. That is, an affordable daycare center.

Many children are in single family homes. The parent usually has low wage employment. I would challenge the city to find a way to make use of this land and parking to build a daycare center.

It is in a handy location. A goal would be to train some moms to work as daycare workers. By working at the daycare center part-time, they could receive a discount on daycare costs and could have a higher paying job in addition to benefits.

Eileen Zeier

Sun Prairie

