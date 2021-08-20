The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry has been partnering with the Sun Prairie Area School District to distribute meals to school age children ever since COVID-19 began.
At the heart of this effort is Kathy Walker, Director of School Nutrition; and, Debbie Runkel-Kalson, Sun Prairie food pantry Board member and volunteer.
During the past 16 months, this partnership resulted in 97,792 kids meals distributed from this location alone.
With kids returning to school, the meals will no longer be distributed at the food pantry since students will be able to take advantage of a free breakfast and a free lunch each day while attending school in-person.
Mark Thompson
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry