Like many other Sunshine Place programs, Stuff the Bus will be making some changes to keep our patrons and community as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stuff the Bus will be supporting 1500 students this year; however, we will not be accepting physical donations of school supplies. Instead, we will be hosting a fundraiser to raise $30,000 to purchase backpacks and pre-filled boxes of school supplies.
We recognize that during this time of economic uncertainty, the extra expense of school supplies is unattainable for many in our community. By providing a backpack filled with the basic supplies, we hope to take this burden off the shoulders of families that are struggling.
Stuff the Bus will need to raise $20 per child to purchase the backpacks and box of school supplies that will include 2 wide-rule spiral notebooks, a pack of 10 washable markers, a dozen #2 pencils, and ear buds with microphones. Based on the generosity of our community with our other programs, we’re hopeful that we can make our goal. But we’re going to need the community's help to reach our goal of raising $30,000.
Every donation helps! Consider that:
• $5 will help cover half of the school supplies in one backpack;
• $20 will sponsor one child's backpack and supplies;
• $100 will provide five kids with a new backpack and basic school supplies;
We believe every child in our community deserves to receive the basic materials to help their educational success, regardless of their economic background. We’ve created a Facebook fundraiser that can be found at https://www.facebook.com/donate/2549299618717118.
Please support our program by sharing this fundraiser with those in our community who believe in this mission.
There are no fees taken out by Facebook for our nonprofit, so 100% of what you donate will be used exclusively for the Stuff the Bus program. You can also contribute to the fundraiser by sending a check written out to Sunshine Place (write “Stuff the Bus” on the memo line) at Post Office Box 307, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Donations may also be dropped off at any Bank of Sun Prairie location.
Thank you to our Stuff the Bus sponsors: American Family – Smokey Anderson Agency, Bank of Sun Prairie, Costco, the Sun Prairie Lions Cluband Kobussen Bus Company.
Deb Krebs
Stuff the Bus Committee
Sun Prairie
