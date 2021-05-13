Sometimes I just sit and wonder how Sun Prairie comes up with its priorities, the latest example being the Steve’s Wholesale debacle. Steve’s has been in business for many decades constantly expanding to now employ several hundred local residents.
Over the years he has provided considerable financial and material support to the fire department which I saw firsthand as an employee of Steve’s and a volunteer firefighter. Yet it appears the city doesn’t value small businesses like his.
Is his property an ill fit for the area as it has evolved? Sure.
But when he started out it was on the edge of town and a great fit. Today’s standards should not be a reason for the city to turn its back on him and let his successful business go out of business. Work with him. Make him whole. Buy him out at a price sufficient to allow him to relocate, the vacant KollegeTown Sports building comes to mind.
Unfortunately it appears the city is more interested in installing sidewalks the residents don’t need and apartment buildings the neighbors don’t want, the most recent with driveway access on a street opposed by Police, Fire and EMS.
Pete Vickerman
Sun Prairie