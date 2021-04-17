Letters to the editor

As former restaurateurs, we want to bring attention to how fortunate Sun Prairie is to have the number of options we enjoy for dining out.

Even more importantly, we want to express our appreciation for the many things done "behind the scenes," especially for Sunshine Supper. Many restaurant owners and managers go above and beyond to assist us with supplies and other offerings, often without taking payment or doing so at a much-reduced cost.

We encourage all Sun Prairie area residents to keep their dining dollars here in Sun Prairie. Please support the industry that has suffered tremendous loss in 2020.

Be generous to your servers and say a big "thank you" for all they do to contribute to this great city!

Jo and Steve Guyette

Sun Prairie

Load comments