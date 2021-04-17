As former restaurateurs, we want to bring attention to how fortunate Sun Prairie is to have the number of options we enjoy for dining out.
Even more importantly, we want to express our appreciation for the many things done "behind the scenes," especially for Sunshine Supper. Many restaurant owners and managers go above and beyond to assist us with supplies and other offerings, often without taking payment or doing so at a much-reduced cost.
We encourage all Sun Prairie area residents to keep their dining dollars here in Sun Prairie. Please support the industry that has suffered tremendous loss in 2020.
Be generous to your servers and say a big "thank you" for all they do to contribute to this great city!
Jo and Steve Guyette
Sun Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.