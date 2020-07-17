As the owner of that “home to the west of those buildings” that was also destroyed (see "Two years later, Sun Prairie Stronger as a community," Our View, July 14), I want to correct the assertion that is found in the remainder of that paragraph. David Baehr is not “the developer” of the proposed redevelopment for the Southwest corner of Main and Bristol as is alleged.
Yes, 113 West Main is part of the redevelopment of the three properties destroyed on July 10, 2018. But there are three persons co-actively working in developing a plan for new facilities for the corner and they include Adam Bougie, David Baehr and myself and not just David by himself.
As a group we have met with the city on several occasions to coordinate with the Master Planning process that was completed by the city and to share our concepts for redevelopment.
I am on my fourth iteration of a concept design for the redevelopment which is compatible with the masterplan accepted by the city. We have slowed our planning process due to my working with Adam in the design of his new building at 402 E Main but will restart once I complete the construction plans for Adam.
We would appreciate a correction to your op-ed piece regarding who is redeveloping the Southwest corner of Main and Bristol and the status of that process.
We think we have an exciting and viable concept on how to come back "Stronger" on that corner, one that will be readily acceptable to the city and community at large while meeting the business needs of all three of the affected property owners. Please feel free to reach out to the three of us if you have questions about the redevelopment.
Joe Powelka
ONE Plus Architecture
Sun Prairie
