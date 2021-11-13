Periodically through the years, the Sun Prairie Lions Club has participated in Salvation Army Bell Ringing, and this year is no exception.
Last year, available slots filled up pretty quickly and I was left out in the cold — although I did brave the weather and contribute when I stopped by Woodmans Market when the Lions were staffing the Salvation Army Red Kettle.
This year, we’ll be ringing bells back at Woodmans, located at 1099 S, Grand Ave., on Saturdays in December this year.
On Dec. 4, our bell ringers will be Mike Healy and Larry Lawrence from 10 a.m.-noon; and Pat and Sherry Parrish from 12-2 p.m. CMS will be matching Red Kettle donations on that day.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, Randy Harrison and Clyde Howell will ring bells from 8-10 a.m., followed by yours truly with Clyde Howell from 12-2 p.m. One Community Bank is matching donations that day.
As of press time, our Saturday, Dec. 18 8-10 a.m. time slot remains to be filled, but fear not, Lions fans — our club will come through (I realize, of course, this means that if nobody steps up, I will be committed again on that day).
As we all know, The Red Kettle Christmas Campaign enables The Salvation Army to provide food, toys and clothing to more than 6 million people during the Christmas season and helps more than 34 million Americans recovering from all kinds of personal disasters nationwide.
In 2004, the campaign raised over $100 million in communities nationwide, with the nickels, dimes, quarters and dollars all remaining in the towns where the money was deposited into the kettles. The funds raised help support many of the 37 million people in poverty who turn to the Salvation Army for food and toys at Christmas, utility and homeless assistance, senior and child care, drug abuse treatment and many other social service needs.
The Red Kettle campaign first started in San Francisco in 1891. It has traditionally been the Salvation Army’s most prominent fund-raiser, and usually includes some kind of a high-profile launch in the Madison area. One recent launch was at the Metro Market where our Sun Prairie Lions will be ringing bells in December.
Each year since 2001, VolunteerFIRST has teamed up with many Salvation Army Corps to make it possible for volunteers to register online for up to 1 million Red Kettle ‘shifts’ across the country.
That may be true, but I don’t think the ringbells.org website was ready for me to search. During one recent search, the website told me there were no opportunities to volunteer in the 53590 ZIP Code, which I know is not true — there will be plenty of opportunities to volunteer to ring bells. In fact, my suggestion would be to try the website https://www.registertoring.com/ and make your selection through the Salvation Army website if you want to ring bells this holiday season.
Now, you have plenty of warning — about a month. Clear those calendars, phone the neighbors, wake the kids and bring them to Metro Market on any or all of our Lions bell-ringing days (of course, I’m partial to my shift) to stuff the money into the Red Kettles.
I love letting little kids use the paint stirrers to stuff the paper $10, $5 and even $1 bills down into the kettles — it makes them feel like they are doing something to help. Many of them drop quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies into the kettle, too — and every little bit helps.
And, as always, Lion Clyde and I (as well as our fellow Lions) expect all of our adult Metro Market Red Kettle patrons to be as generous as possible. When Lion Clyde and I staff the kettle, there may even be a little Christmas music in the background designed to put shoppers in the mood for loosening their wallets for contributions to the Red Kettle Campaign.
It’s a great way for the Sun Prairie community to know that as Sun Prairie Lions, We Serve, and for those Salvation Army Red Kettles to be filled in time for a joyous holiday season!
The online version of this column was change to reflect the accurate information made available Thursday night, Nov. 11, after the print edition went to press -- that the Metro Market bell ringing times were filled so the Lions were moved to Woodmans Market.
