Letters to the editor

I want to thank SPARC for the candidate forum on March 7. I watched all of it on my computer and learned a lot. Get your absentee ballot and join me in voting April 7 for Alwyn Foster who is running for school board. He appears to have the knowledge and ability to make a great contribution to insure an excellent education for ALL children.

I also support Jill Underly running for state superintendent for the same reason.

Audrey Pendergast

Sun Prairie

