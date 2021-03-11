I want to thank SPARC for the candidate forum on March 7. I watched all of it on my computer and learned a lot. Get your absentee ballot and join me in voting April 7 for Alwyn Foster who is running for school board. He appears to have the knowledge and ability to make a great contribution to insure an excellent education for ALL children.
I also support Jill Underly running for state superintendent for the same reason.
Audrey Pendergast
Sun Prairie
