Note: This was posted on the Sun Prairie Police Department’s Facebook page on Friday, Jan. 15.
Friday was my last day working for the Sun Prairie Police Department as I am retiring after 17 years with the department.
The day is one of mixed blessings for me because while I am very excited about this next chapter of my life, I am going to miss working with the awesome men and women of this police department and I am going to miss helping to serve this great community as a law enforcement officer.
I want all of you to know how fortunate you all are to have a police department serving this great community that is made up of men and women who are true professionals, dedicated to the nobility of policing and ensuring that this community is protected by a police department that offers trust and hope.
My 17 years working for this police department and serving this community has truly been an interesting and rewarding experience.
I have seen a lot of growth happen in Sun Prairie (when I first started here there was nothing but fields west of Prairie View Middle School!), but one thing that has always stood out to me is the absolute sense of “community” and pride all of you have in making sure our community is one we can all safely live in, work in, and raise a family in, while caring for our fellow community members.
Never was this more apparent to me then during the tragic events of July 10, 2018, when our city experienced the natural gas explosion of our downtown area resulting in the tragic loss of life of one of our hero firefighters.
In most cases, whenever there is a rather large event occurring involving multiple police cars, fire trucks and ambulances, most people in a community will come out demanding to know what is going on to pique their curiosity.
That did not happen during this event. Instead what I saw was a whole lot of you coming out and asking what you all could do to help not only our first responders, but also those people in our community who were displaced because of this explosion.
The amount of water bottles, blankets, food, etc. you all donated was overwhelming. During that moment and the weeks afterwards, this community was truly “Sun Prairie Strong” and it will be something I will never forget! For that I am so grateful to all of you.
As I start this next chapter of my life journey, I want to say a sincere “thank you” to all of you. Thank you to the fine men and women of this police department who made my job easier over the years and who continue to serve this community with passion and professionalism. Thank you for your friendship, guidance and engagement!
Thank you to all of you in the profession from surrounding communities I have met over the years for your friendships and willingness to help and share ideas.
And thank you to all of you in the community who I have met over the years for your friendships and your passion for wanting to make Sun Prairie one of the best communities to be a part of!
I don’t know where I will end up living in the future (I have to admit the allure of warmer weather all year somewhere down south is appealing) but I know Sun Prairie will always have a special place in my heart and that is because of all of you. Thank you for that!
