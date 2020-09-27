It probably feels like the 2020 elections have been going on for years, and in a sense they have.
Ever since Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, the political world has been girding for this moment.
But more Americans than you might expect have only just begun paying attention, so here’s some basic information that might have gotten lost in all the shouting.
Most people know the fundamentals of the presidential election: Trump, the Republican, is running for a second term in office and is facing a stiff challenge from Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.
There’s more at stake than just the presidency, however. Congress has been split for the last two years, with Democrats controlling the House of Representatives and the GOP holding the majority in the Senate.
Although individual House seats may flip, Democrats seem in no danger of losing their control of that chamber.
The Senate, however, is very much in play.
It’s also worth remembering that this is an especially consequential year for state legislative contests. In most states the party in control next year will have a strong hand when it comes to redistricting after Census numbers come in, giving it a chance to cement favorable legislative and congressional districts in place for the next decade.
More than control of the White House and Congress is at stake this year.
The US faces unprecedented challenges all at once: widespread natural catastrophes fueled by climate change; a pandemic whose course remains uncertain; a reeling economy and widening inequality of both income and opportunity; a reckoning with centuries of entrenched racial inequality; and a real sense that US standing in the world has slipped precipitously over the last four years and that we’re being outplayed by a rising China and a meddlesome Russia.
Beyond that, the recent passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has moved appointments to the Supreme Court to the top of the agenda.
The mix of environmental, economic, health, social, and global strategic issues we face means that the next president, Congress, and array of governors and state legislatures will confront a bewildering and rapid-fire set of problems to be tackled, with a demanding citizenry watching closely.
That’s why the stakes are so high: the people we put in office this election will shape the future of the US for decades.
Hamilton is a senior advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a Distinguished Scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies; and a Professor of Practice at the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.
He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.
Opinions expressed are his own.
