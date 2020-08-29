I like hawks. I like to watch hawks. It gives me joy to see them perched or soaring in the summer sky.
Driving down a four-lane city street early on a Sunday morning, I saw a hawk in the median with one talon firmly in the chest of a starling pinned flat on its back.
The hawk, with cold hard eyes looking off into the distance, took its other talon and crushed the bird’s skull without breaking its gaze. That’s what predators do.
I didn’t watch George Floyd’s murder, but I did hear about it extensively on the radio. I imagine the officer who killed Mr. Floyd looked much like the hawk I saw. That is what predators do.
Not all police are predators. I am a truck driver and recently came upon a man laying unconscious and bleeding in the middle of the road. I blocked the lane with my truck so he wouldn’t be struck by a vehicle while others pulled over and tended to the man.
Phones out, I assumed someone had called 911 but I took my phone out and called anyway. Indeed, 911 had already been contacted.
It was life-affirming to see complete strangers come together to help this injured man. It’s also comforting to know that trained professionals, including police, are there to call to help deal with these critical situations.
I realize that systemic racism played a huge role in the death of George Floyd. As a white male, I am sickened by the oppression that African-Americans have suffered for centuries.
As a culture, we must stop behaving as predators of one another, and consciously move toward the behavior demonstrated by the group of strangers who came together to save another stranger’s life.
Defunding the police would be a mistake. Not weeding out the predators is also a mistake.
Only by working together will we resolve the inequalities in our culture. Only when everyone has the same chance at success will we truly be on the road to cultural recovery.
Douglas A. Disch
Sun Prairie
