As a Sun Prairie resident since 1946, I was elated to read in a recent Star issue that city officials are being urged to create ordinances that will preserve Sun Prairie’s historic buildings. As the article noted, “Much of Sun Prairie’s historical appeal is concentrated in downtown with the 1895 city hall, the old public library and the former Kleiner House that recalls a streetscape, more than a century old.”
When the Thompson Schneider home was demolished earlier this year, I feared that people were no longer interested in saving the historical heritage of Sun Prairie. However, being able to save and restore the 1895 historic city hall after the horrific explosion in 2016 has renewed my hope that the city’s historic character can be preserved.
My fervent wish is that the open space across the street from the historic city hall can be preserved in the form of a small city park and public gathering space. Doing so would enhance the view of the city hall, library and Kleiner home as well as the rest of the historic buildings on these city blocks.
Sun Prairie has a precious historic heritage. I hope that our city leaders will do their best to preserve this for future generations.
Jeanette Schey
Sun Prairie