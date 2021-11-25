Each year, the Sun Prairie Star tells its readers what we’re thankful for. Here’s our list for 2021:
Farmers who battle the environment and complete a thankless job to feed the world. The World Champion Milwaukee Bucks! A warm sunny day. Pro football on Sundays and Mondays, and even Thursdays.
The Tom & Rita Tubbs Splashpad. iPhones. Gus’s Diner. High fives. Sun Prairie Utilities. The Sun Prairie Cardinals -- all teams and all who compete and their toil for excellence.
The Colonial Club -- happy 50th! Hitting the snooze button. Disney Plus. Those who stand and defend -- and who have already stood and defended -- our freedom. Safe holiday travel. Clergy members who work with us to keep the faith. The American Red Cross. The Wisconsin Badgers. Double Stuff Oreos. MeTV. Madison Reading Project. Rocky Rococo Pizza.
Board games. Winning the mental battles. Alex and the crew at Culver’s Frozen Custard on West Main Street. Front line medical workers fighting to stay on the job and defeat COVID-19. Plug-in hybrids. Sun Prairie emergency responders and their dedication to helping people. Making the winning score. Prairie Athletic Club. The Green Bay Packers and the Green Bay Packers Foundation.
Hunters who responsibly hunt to control the deer population. Christmas carols. The Sun Prairie Media Center. Chex mix. Badger Honor Flight. ESPN’s Sports Center. A light dusting of snow. The Grinch Who Stole Christmas -- and put it back.
Monk’s Bar & Grill. Holiday traditions that make everyone feel great. Acing that exam. Chocolate malts. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. An old pair of shoes that still fit.
A clean bill of health. Streaming your favorite movie or TV show on your favorite device. Eddie’s Alehouse. Shopping and supporting local businesses who work hard to serve their customers.
Having it turn out after you make it up as you go along. Bratwurst! Being sneaky good at something. Musicians whose hard work pays off in the enjoyment of listeners’ ears. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies.
The Ashley and Reininger award winners and their service to Sun Prairie. Quarra Stone -- coming soon to the Sun Prairie Business Park. Getting the recipe right. How kids and pets play together. Sun Prairie Park Friends.
First downs. Chase Lumber Co. Finding money in your pockets. Open, honest government and elected officials with no agendas. Attacking the problem and finding the solution. The 2021 National League Central Champion Milwaukee Brewers. Groundhog Day -- the festival and the movie! Financial institutions who grow with and invest in the community of Sun Prairie. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, Sunshine Place and Sunshine Supper.
Crucial catches. Banana cream pie from Carl’s Cakes. Sun Prairie’s civic organizations who pitch in to make Sun Prairie a great place to live. The Circle of Freedom during the Token Creek Independence Day celebration.
Rosati’s Pizza. The seemingly immortal Rolling Stones. Coaches who prepare young athletes for life, and not just for winning. Staying #sunprairiestrong.
Most of all, we’re thankful for you, our readers. Happy Thanksgiving from the Sun Prairie Star!