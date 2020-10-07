In 1970 — 50 years ago — Mayor Ted Chase, Emden Schey and I were discussing the most dangerous intersection between Sun Prairie and Madison. We agreed that it was the intersection between Highway 151, Reiner Road and County Highway C.
Mayor Chase and Emden Schey said, “Don’t let the state develop this intersection without an interchange!” That was in 1970.
Years later — on Feb. 4, 1992 — the Sun Prairie City Council adopted a city development plan that didn’t have an interchange shown for this intersection.
At that time, I was Vice Chairman of the Dane County Transportation Committee, and I was working with the “Dane County Regional Planning Commission” to have them include an interchange at Highway 151 and Reiner Road with Highway C.
They said they were opposed to this interchange, because they didn’t approve of city sprawl and development.
I told them that the development would occur without an interchange and that it would create a bottleneck on Main Street at Highway 151 (the Dane County Regional Planning Commission was made up mostly Madison county board supervisors and they didn’t want to see Sun Prairie grow).
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said that without approval by the Dane County Regional Planning Commission, they would not approve the interchange. They said that in order to overrule the Dane County RPC, I would have to have WisDOT at Hill Farms approve of changing the Dane County RPC’s decision.
On Jan. 30, 1992, I wrote a letter to all interested parties in Sun Prairie and the Town of Burke that I had set up a meeting with the State of Wisconsin to promote the construction of this interchange: “It is felt that by completing this section of roadway, and upgrading it to a controlled access highway, we will be able to avoid serious accidents that could and will occur in this deadly corridor.”
The meeting took place at 9 a.m. on Feb. 14, 1992 in Room 201 of the Hills Farm Office Building, with 46th Assembly District Rep. Rudy Silbaugh, Mayor JoAnn Orfan, Dane County Highway Commissioner John Norwell as well as other city, WisDOT and county officials in attendance.
At that time, I received letters of support from the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Burke (whose town board passed a resolution supporting construction of the interchange), General Casualty Insurance Company (now QBE) and the City of Sun Prairie.
WisDOT said they would conduct a study of the area — along with a review of the Dane County RPC’s decision — and make a recommendation about their findings.
They did! And the rest is history!
And it all started in the vestibule of the Old City Hall.
Former Dane County Supervisor Charles J. Mueller served as a Sun Prairie alderman from 1966-72 and a Dane County Supervisor from 1976-96.
