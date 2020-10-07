A copy of a letter written by Dane County Supervisor Charles Mueller of Sun Prairie shows the Feb. 14, 1992 meeting set up to discuss the interchange at the intersection of Highway 151, Highway C and Reiner Road in Sun Prairie. Also in the photo is a resolution adopted by the Burke Town Board, signed by Town Chair Dave Wiganowsky and town board members, and a copy of a map from a 1991 City of Sun Prairie plan showing no interchange at the intersection (along with Mueller’s handwritten “No Interchange!” near the circle on the map).