It’s no secret that the last six months have been difficult for many of us: students, teachers, staff, parents, and the community alike.
While we aren’t short on examples of leaders and organizations trying to divide us and turn us against one another, the Sun Prairie community has been, and will always be, different.
It’s what makes this place so special.
In the not so distant past, our community experienced significant events that caused us to rally together.
Our response to the downtown explosion, the long awaited passage of our third high school (East, West, and PPA), our support for Black Lives Matter marchers, and the list goes on, all represent the fiber of relationships and connections of this community.
The COVID-19 pandemic is another crisis of such significance to reveal the true character of our community.
“Sun Prairie Strong” isn’t just a simple phrase pasted on a car bumper; it’s part of the social fabric of Sun Prairie, the substance of our collective identity.
While other communities have imploded with second-guessing, marketing fear, and assigning fault, our community has decided to make a strong statement of support not only for the students, families, and staff of the Sun Prairie Area School District, but also for the community as a whole.
Please join us in a community-wide expression of hope and appreciation as we begin the new school year.
The yard signs scattered across Sun Prairie, the school street signs, the banners, the pins, the social media posts, and our video message all merge into a simple yet transcendent message: We Support You.
Indeed, we know that this community supports our students, families, and staff.
Our 14 schools support our students.
The school district also
supports this community as we work to meet your expectations for kids, even in difficult times.
We know that this mutual support, even if we respectfully disagree at times, defines Sun Prairie.
As we once again enter into uncharted territory this fall, we ask this of you: Please continue to support the exceptional staff of the SPASD.
They will continue to work hard to deliver quality instruction regardless of the format.
We see firsthand their passion, dedication, and the love they provide to Every Child, Every Day .
Last, we want to thank you, our wonderful community.
Your support of this school district is extraordinary, and we are very appreciative.
We will never take your support for granted and will continue to work hard every day to ensure that your school district meets the needs of all children.
We wish all the children, staff, and families our very best for the 2020 – 2021 school year!
Saron is the Superintendent of the SPASD; Schroeder is the president of the Sun Prairie Board of Education, also known as the Sun Prairie School Board.
