There are some words in our language created to evoke strong emotion, among them: racist, love, justice, murder, supremacist, warrior, crisis and hero.

By using these words inappropriately or too casually, they lose their meaning and strength. Therefore, such words should be used carefully and thoughtfully in order to preserve their power and to ensure people remain sensitive to their true meaning.

For example, a “hero” is someone admired for their outstanding (exceptionally good) achievements, courage and/or noble (high moral principles/ideals) qualities. Joan of Arc, Jackie Robinson, Mother Teresa, George Washington, Sojourner Truth, the passengers of Flight 93: heroes all, no question.

Certainly, your life experience will determine your dearest heroes, yet no hero on any list of personal favorites would have ever used the term to describe him/herself or a group to which he/she belongs; rather, it is an honor bestowed by others to recognize true greatness. Applying the term too liberally diminishes this honor.

Strong words can be used effectively toward a valuable purpose. But, just as a child who throws a tantrum once too often will learn, improper or overuse will result in distrust, dishonor and disgust.

Let’s thoughtfully protect our valuable language to promote civility, respect and understanding.

Cassandra Slocum

Sun Prairie

