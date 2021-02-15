There are some words in our language created to evoke strong emotion, among them: racist, love, justice, murder, supremacist, warrior, crisis and hero.
By using these words inappropriately or too casually, they lose their meaning and strength. Therefore, such words should be used carefully and thoughtfully in order to preserve their power and to ensure people remain sensitive to their true meaning.
For example, a “hero” is someone admired for their outstanding (exceptionally good) achievements, courage and/or noble (high moral principles/ideals) qualities. Joan of Arc, Jackie Robinson, Mother Teresa, George Washington, Sojourner Truth, the passengers of Flight 93: heroes all, no question.
Certainly, your life experience will determine your dearest heroes, yet no hero on any list of personal favorites would have ever used the term to describe him/herself or a group to which he/she belongs; rather, it is an honor bestowed by others to recognize true greatness. Applying the term too liberally diminishes this honor.
Strong words can be used effectively toward a valuable purpose. But, just as a child who throws a tantrum once too often will learn, improper or overuse will result in distrust, dishonor and disgust.
Let’s thoughtfully protect our valuable language to promote civility, respect and understanding.
Cassandra Slocum
Sun Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.